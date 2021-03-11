We’ll reduce cost of healthcare, provide quality medical system – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state government would not relent in its efforts to make available quality healthcare system for residents across Lagos and that such would come at an affordable cost for all Lagosians irrespective of their social, and economic status.

He explained that through such a quality healthcare system would the state achieve its developmental projections strengthened by a healthy and capable population that could key into the administration’s agenda for taking Lagos to the next level.

Sanwo-Olu said that as part of his administration’s commitment toward providing quality medical system for Lagosians, the government has increased capital expenditure on health in ensuring effective service delivery in the sector.

Speaking during the official unveiling of Evercare Hospital, a tertiary health centre in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, the governor restated his administration’s commitment to improve healthcare infrastructure as well as make services more affordable and accessible for residents in Lagos State.

He said that his administration was working with the private sector to reduce medical tourism and brain drain through provision of infrastructure and retraining of personnel in the health sector.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration spent billions of naira last year on procurement of health equipment, adding that the equipment would complement what the country has in public health facilities.

“For us as a government, we have raised our strength on health, especially our capital expenditure on health. We are currently renovating to a world-class, six of our general hospitals. We are currently building two new general hospitals. We are building a children hospital. We are building an international research centre. All these are meant to complement what we have currently.

“We will also scale up a tertiary health centre, Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). We will be discussing with you in the next coming months what we want to turn LASUTH to. All of these are to make healthcare accessible and affordable. We are trying to stop medical tourism; people traveling several thousand kilometres to go and secure or get health treatment. With good facilities, we will bring down the total cost of health care and provide quality health care,” he said.

Speaking on why he is yet to receive shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Sanwo-Olu said: “I just want to follow the rules. The rules are that the health workers at the frontline should first take it. So, I am pleading with the Commissioner of Health to be gracious and let me also take. So, they have given me a date, tomorrow (Friday) and I am hoping that they would have started giving it to the health workers.”