We’ll position Lagos more better during second term- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has concluded plans to introduce new policies and programmes that will further position the state better and boost Gross Domestic Products (GDP) during second term administration.

In the policies and programmes already outlined for the second term of the administration, as gathered, would be more encompassing and to further strengthen its megacity status globally.

During the second term, the Sanwo-Olu administration planned to ensure that all gains achieved during first term were build upon to bring more dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

The First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while addressing traders and community leaders during a One-day seminar on market sanitation and Security for market leaders organised By Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) and Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, which was held in Epe Local Government and attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Ministry’s duties, Bolaji Robert.

The first lady, who gave the assurance barely 18 days to the inauguration of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for second term, stressed that the policies would not exclude markets where many Lagosians earn their income.

She noted that her husband and the Deputy governor are determined to ensure that markets across Lagos continue to remain templates for other states especially on safety and hygiene.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), promised that the group is ready to complement efforts of the incumbent government to address needs of the people.

She noted that COWLSO would not hesitate to partner any corporate organisation, government agencies and individuals to carry out projects and programmes that will complement the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“My Office, the Office of the First Lady of Lagos State with the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has collaborated with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs to reach out to all market stakeholders across the State to ensure safety and hygiene in our markets.

“This is because we cannot stop talking about security, safety, and hygiene in our markets as these activities enable the success of any market. The markets remain the only place where we source most of our consumables, therefore we cannot afford to compromise on hygiene or safety. This also necessitated our relentless efforts to the sensitization of market leaders and stakeholders”, She added.

The Governor’s wife charged the traders to consider Security around markets as part of their primary responsibility amongst others in order to prevent anyone or groups, planning to disturb the peace of the State.

She, meanwhile, urge market leaders in about 382 registered markets in Lagos State to pay keen attention to every activity in the markets and put structures in place that would help safeguard the markets from attacks, fire-outbreaks, epidemics and other vices that can distort the tranquillity that our dear State enjoys.

Earlier, Robert, who commended the traders for their support during Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates during 2023 poll, urged the traders to maintain hygiene and safety as well as security around the market to prevent losses.

The special adviser explained that the past six editions of the seminar had helped to regularised the market space which has also led to the level of compliance in the market sanitation and Security.

“For the record, it would interest you all to know that as a result of these seminars, there has been tremendous level of compliance in our concerns for market Sanitation and Security and this is why we must commend the efforts of the First-Lady of Lagos State, the entire members of CO- amiable lyaloja-General and Market Leaders and Users, whose efforts have led to this noticeable compliance.

“As much as we have seen tremendous compliance in our markets, I would also want to urge all market stakeholders to continue to maintain this compliance by being vigilant and attentive to tiniest detail of activities in our markets. This, would help us guarantee the protection of lives and properties in the markets”, he added.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water resources, Tunji Bello, who was represented by Dr. Hassan Sanuth, warned the traders across the council to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal and street trading, saying it affect the hygiene level around the trading areas.

Bello urged the markets leaders across Epe Local Government to intensify monitoring around trading areas to boost hygiene and security.

The Commissioner who was represented by Dr. Hassan Sanuth called for more cooperation from stakeholders in the area to work with the private sector participants, PSP operators to make things work for better Lagos.

Other presentations at the seminar include Health Talk On Preventive care, Fire prevention and safety in Markets, Information Management as a security tool in Lagos Open markets, Role of Market leaders in Security and Safety in Community Policing among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

