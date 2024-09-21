We’ll not allow manipulation of Edo guber poll results- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to accompany results of the Edo State governorship election from the Polling Units to Ward, Local Government and State Collation Centers, to prevent manipulation of the result.

PDP said that the move was to prevent alleged interference with the poll outcome by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

To achieve the plans, the party directed its members and supporters not to allow the electoral officials leave their location without accompanying the results announced to next collation stage.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this on Saturday, stressed that the party eould not allow any act that could truncate the will of the people.

He said: “Our Party demands that INEC ensures that all results as announced at the Polling Units are transparently uploaded to the INEC Server and duly declared at the Collation Centers in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

“The PDP counsels the APC to respect the Will of the people of Edo State as expressed at the Polling Units.

“The PDP commends the people of Edo State for their resilience in enforcing their Will at the Polling Units despite the schemes of the APC and charges them to remain at alert in readiness to firmly defend their votes as they await the declaration of the final result heralding our victory”.