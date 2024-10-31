We’ll no longer sponsor anyone to attend conferences- Wike

The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has identified conferences organized and attended by public officials as avenues at which public funds are being misappropriated and embezzled across the country.



Wike emphasized that residents particularly the youths, seeking financial support to attend conferences would no longer be assisted in FCT Abuja, saying youths will be qualified to receive financial assistance from the Federal Government on condition that they have a clear idea of what they want to do with such funds and not conferences.



While stating this during the FCT Youth Empowerment programme held in Abuja on Thursday, the Rivers State former governor stressed that the N10 billion promised by President Bola Tinubu’s administration for youth empowerment would not be disbursed without a clear plan from anyone seeking benefits.



“We are not giving you N10 billion; the promised money is for youth development and empowerment. You must come up with a proposal on what will be beneficial to the youths,” he said.



Additionally, the FCT Minister noted that President Tinubu’s administration plans to revive abandoned skill acquisition centers in the area, demonstrating the government’s commitment to empowering youths through practical initiatives.