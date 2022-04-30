We’ll immortalise Alaafin, remember him forever- Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has promised to immortalise the late Alaafin of Oyoland, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in other to keep his legacies and sustain his vision for the kingdom.

Tinubu said that the late traditional ruler would be immortalised through a monumental project, a Training, and Skills Development Center, that would be specifically for the Youths.

He noted that all these programmes would be unveiled soon, as part of the measures to ensure that his legacies were sustained and become a reference point for all Nigerians, particularly across the South West region of the country.

The Lagos State former governor announced his plans on Saturday during the eight-day Fidau/interdenominational prayers held in honour of the deceased monarch at the palace arcade in Oyo.

While addressing congregations that trooped to the event to honour the late traditional ruler, the presidential aspirant described the late Alaafin as an institution in Nigeria that must not be forgotten,

According to him, the Alaafin is a father and accommodates everyone irrespective of their status, political and religious affiliations, he relates with everyone.

The APC leader said that the late Alaafin didn’t take a side on any issue, but was concerned about the peace and stability of Nigeria, particularly the history of the Yoruba race.

Tinubu recalled a lengthy discussion he had with the traditional ruler before his demise where he encouraged the Yoruba race to always be involved in politics of development and progress of Nigeria.

According to him, Oba Adeyemi want the best for the Yorubas by ensuring that Yorubas were constitutionally recognised in Nigeria. We have a lengthy discussion before his demise,

“Baba said Yoruba race must not be behind and we should continue to be in politics of development, merit, honesty and progress for our country. He hated no one and associated with everybody. He is kind and generous. We shall miss him a lot and his memory shall be forever.”

Earlier, the APC national leader disclosed that he returned to the country from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone to perform Umrah, the lesser hajj, in other to attend the event and to commiserate with the families of the deceased monarch.

While confirming that he returned to the country at about 4 am, Tinubu stressed that he only rest for a few minutes before setting out to attend the event which was also attended by the Asiwaju Adinni of Yorubaland, Tunde Badmus, and others.

