We”ll go back to Lagos, appeal to our people- Tinubu

Tinubu said that the party chieftains including him must roll up their sleeves to work for the party toward ensuring that APC candidates win all available seats and increase the numbers of states under APC after next Saturday’s gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections.
While he would be returning to Lagos to ensure that what transpired during the presidential does not repeat itself, the president-elect suggested that all chieftains of the party should roll up their sleeves, return to their base and ensure APC becomes victories across the country.
The Lagos State former governor expressed dissatisfaction that the APC could not sustain its popularity in his state and others, losing states that were controlled by the party to the opposition during the just concluded election across the country.
Before the election, the party has 22 states under its watch but after the presidential and National Assembly poll, the state lost many seats to opposition parties including Labour Party (LP).
He said: “The victory we achieve during the presidential and National Assembly elections must also be repeated during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly poll. This is because we have to take back our states. It pained me not to win Lagos”.
He noted that if the party could cross the hurdle of petroleum and Naira scarcities, there were no challenges the APC cannot overcome.
“We all went through a cash crunch and petrol scarcity which returned long queues back to the country…these are enough to get the people angry and a seat at home. And inspite of these challenges, heaven opened and blessed us and we arrived at the destination”.
President Muhammad Buhari’s successor promised the chairman and APC members that his administration would adhere strictly to rule of law.
