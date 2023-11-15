We’ll fetch out DPO’s killers, other serial murderers- Disu

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has promised that he and other policemen will fetch out cultists who ambushed and beheaded the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Station, late CSP Bako Amgbasim, and other serial murderers that have been terrorising communities across the state.

Disu said that policemen deployed to the command under his watch would be going after gunmen that have often made residents panic and halt business operations across the state with the aim to arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the law.

This came barely two months after the deceased DPO was killed while returning with his team from an operation he led to raid some black spots in Ahoada Local Government, and were suddenly ambushed by a group of cultists popularly called Icelander cult, killing Amgbasim.

Disu gave the assurance on Wednesday after assuming duty and meeting major stakeholders and listened to some of their concerns on security, saying the killers of Amgbasim will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.

The new Commissioner added that policing strategies that could help restore peace and give residents confidence to walk as well as drive in any part of the state without nursing any fears would be adopted and implemented effectively.

The police boss, who resumed office barely a week after he and over seven others were redeployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to different commands, as part of measures to ensure efficiency in the policing system across country, stressed that under him, there will be no room for murderers in the state.

While promising residents that criminals would be brought to justice, Disu noted that the standard of policing will be improved upon effectively and there would be better policing across the state.

The police boss, meanwhile, urged residents to partner the law enforcement agency in the fight to arrest and flush out criminals that have continuously been terrorising their communities, halting the peace that had previously existed in the state.

According to him, I am not new here. I follow up on happenings across Rivers State. I have knowledge on the challenges facing the state. I promise everyone that policing will improve effectively across the state.

The new CP, who had previously served in the state, was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State and has had an illustrious career within the Nigeria Police Force since joining as a Cadet ASP in 1992 at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy Kaduna Annex. His educational achievements include a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, a Master’s in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

CP Disu has served in various key positions across the nation, including OC Anti-Fraud, State CID Katsina; Aide de Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State; Training Officer at the NPF Peacekeeping Department, leading the contingent during the Darfur crisis; Divisional Police Officer in Owo and Ikare in Ondo State; head of Special Anti-Robbery Squads in Oyo and Ondo States. Notably, he has previously served in Rivers State in capacities such as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimbu and Elelenwo, Commander SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

CP Disu, who later served as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Head of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and Principal Staff Officer to the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has undergone extensive training both domestically and internationally, including courses on Small Arms and Smuggling in Botswana, Internet Fraud at Cambridge University, and the Strategic Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College Jos. He is affiliated with esteemed professional bodies, including the International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professional (IICFIP), International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialists, USA (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Beyond his law enforcement duties, CP Disu is an accomplished athlete, holding medals from prestigious events such as the US Open Judo Championship, Police Games, National Sports Festival, Nigeria Police First Veteran Championships, and the Armed Forces and Police Games. He holds a Third Dan Black Belt in Judo and serves as the Patron of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.

