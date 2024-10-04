We’ll enforce court order on Rivers LG poll- Police

Residents of Rivers State May start preparing for a showdown between the government and the Nigerian Police after the law enforcement agency insisted on enforcing the court order, just as Governor Siminalayi Fubara indicated that the election must hold as earlier announced.

The development came amid ongoing protests against the council poll scheduled for Saturday, October 5th, 2024.

Declaring the police stance, Spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said that the police is an authority established to enforce the law across the country.

Iringe-Koko added that the agency will not tolerate disobedience to law and order from any individual or public officeholders across the state.

She noted that the court order, which has not been vacated by a superior court, will be enforced completely to prevent disregard for the law.

The spokesperson stressed that all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered recently on the council election in the state.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks to inform all law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in Rivers State about the upcoming Local Government Election, particularly in light of recent court rulings.

“On July 19, 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the Local Government Election.

“Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.

“Recently, an opposition party protested, calling for adherence to the court orders and expressing their determination to prevent any disregard for the law. The Nigeria Police Force encourages all parties to seek appropriate legal redress if they feel aggrieved by any decisions or actions related to the election process.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances. Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court dated September 30, 2024, which bars the Nigeria Police from allowing, participating in, providing security for, or taking part in the Rivers State Local Government Election on October 5, 2024. All other security agencies are also implored to comply with the Federal High Court judgment.

“In light of these developments, the Nigeria Police Force calls on all citizens to remain peaceful and orderly and to cooperate with law enforcement in upholding the rule of law during this crucial period”.