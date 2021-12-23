We’ll end Boko Haram, banditry, others soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration would soon root out Boko Haram, bandits and other terrorists across the country, while urging troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

He urged the troops to stay focused in achieving his administration’s strategic end-state and defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East Geo-political Zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.

The president, who addressed the troops at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri, said that the entire nation remains grateful for the gallantry displayed in ensuring gradual return of peace to the North East, while condoling with families that have lost loved ones, and the wounded.

He also assured families of soldiers who paid the supreme price for the nation and the injured that the Federal Government will cater for their needs, recognizing their sacrifices for all Nigerians.

According to him, as you continuously strive to secure our dear country, your career is like no other because it is a conscious commitment and preparedness to give your best for the sake of others.

“I am therefore here on behalf of a grateful nation to thank and commend you for your service and sacrifices. Let me start by commiserating with you all on the unfortunate loss of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu and other personnel of 25 and 28 Task Force Brigades, who died on 13 November 2021.

“I do this mindful of the fact that we have lost others in this Theatre of Operation as well as other operational areas across the country. We pray for the repose of their souls and for the Almighty God to comfort the families that they left behind. The people of Borno State and indeed the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to our serving men in uniform for the huge sacrifices in the pursuit of peace,” he said.

The president noted that the response exhibited across the theatre had shown extraordinary resilience and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

“That is the spirit, tenacity and resolve that the Nigerian Armed Forces is known for. Well done. Our country, just like all the others in the Sahel region, is faced with several security challenges that are largely characterized by the violent activities of non-state actors. This has necessitated several interventions aimed at ensuring the security of persons and property across the numerous hot spots,” the president added.

While noting threats posed by criminals through the employment of Improvised Explosive Devices, he said that substantial resources have also been directed at procuring equipment for explosive ordnance disposal.

Buhari told the troops that at the onset of the administration he emphasized the need to rejuvenate the Multinational Joint Task Force, which was in realization of the fluid and transnational nature of current threats and their propensity to hibernate in neighbouring countries.

He assured that the administration would continue to work with all well-meaning stakeholders including friendly nations, civil society organizations as well as other credible non-governmental organizations to bring peace to all troubled areas across the nation.

