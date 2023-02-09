We’ll comply with Supreme Court ruling on old Naira notes- FG

Contrary to fears by Nigerians on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) compliance with the Supreme Court order on use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes for business transactions, the Federal Government has assured its citizens that the apex bank would be complying with the court directives that the deadline be extended until February 15th.

The apex government noted that it would be approaching the court on the said date to justify reasons the old currency should cease to be a legal tender and be removed from circulation.

This came barely 24 hours after the apex court lifted the February 10th restrictions placed by the CBN on the use of old Naira notes across the country.

Announcing the government decision, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, confirmed the development on Thursday during an interview on a popular television programme in Abuja.

He, nevertheless, said that the Federal Government was hopeful that the ex parte ruling which expires on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 would be upturned.

According to him the CBN which is a necessary party to the issue was not joined and as such the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to decide on the matter in the first instance.

Malami, however, said that the decision of the government to obey the Supreme Court order on the naira deadline was upon the administration’s inclination to the rule of law.

The apex court granted an interim injunction that restrained the central government from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500, and 1000 Naira notes to stop being legal tender.

In a ruling delivered after listening to requests of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state governments on the Naira swap, the supreme court granted a motion ex-parte filed by the applicants on February 3rd.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted the request brought before it by the governors.

The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15.

After the ruling, the lawyer to the three state government, Mustapha said Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna dragged the Federal Government and the apex bank to the highest court because the policy is causing hardship for Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas.

“We invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court when there is a dispute between the state government and the Federal Government. It is one of the few occasions where the Supreme Court act as the original jurisdiction. So, we invoked the powers of the Supreme Court to hear this application,” the senior advocate said.

“The reason for it is that as well-intentioned as this policy of the Federal Government on this naira redesign, it is causing hardship all over the country. As we can all see, banks are being harassed, Nigerians are suffering, especially the downtrodden, even in the urban areas they are having difficulty, but it is more excruciating in the rural areas.

“So, the three state governments – Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kogi deemed it fit for us to invoke the powers of the Supreme Court to intervene.”

