We’ll challenge Kanu’s arrest in court – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has assured Nigerians, particularly its members across the country that it was ready for legal battle to free its arrested leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and that its team of lawyers has begun perfecting their defense modalities for charges preferred against him.

This is as the group also urged the Federal Government to ensure its arrested leader was tried in free and fair manner and ensure his constitutional guaranteed rights are not infringed upon during the legal battle.

The proscribed group explained that the request had become imperative following the alleged backdoor trial the IPOB’s leader was subjected to upon his extradition to Nigerian without his legal team’s presence.

IPOB through a statement on Tuesday by its lawyer, Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, noted that though Kanu was arrested and extradited to the country, his legal team was only aware of the development through correspondence from the Federal High Court in Abuja, an action he said, was against fair play.

According to him, Kanu was brought before the Federal High Court No 2 Abuja today on an Eleven count charge, though without our knowledge. It is to be noted that no matter the gravity of the offences or charge preferred against him, Section 36(5) of the Constitution still presumes him innocent of the allegation.

“As it is in the public domain, the matter has been consequently adjourned to the 26th Day of July 2021, for Continuation of Trial. The legal team ably led by my humble self will meet them in court on this date.

“We insist that he must be given a fair hearing/trial which is his constitutionally protected right. His safety as also guaranteed under our law throughout the trial and afterward should be enforced.

“Our fortified Legal team will be meeting to agree on strategies within the context of the Charge and disposition of the Court,” the statement read.

The Guild had earlier reported that shortly after the apex government announced his arrest on Tuesday, Kanu was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako who ordered an accelerated hearing in the matter.

Kanu is facing 11 charges including terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, and improper importation of goods before jumping bail in 2017.

The case has been scheduled for July 26 and July 27 2021 for resumption of hearing while Kanu has been remanded in the facility of Department of State Services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

