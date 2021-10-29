We’ll block northerners from contesting 2023 presidential race – APC leader

An All Progressive Congress (APC) leader, Ahmed Lawan, has disclosed that himself alongside other party faithful would work assiduously to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’ successor don not come from any other area other than the Southern region of Nigeria in line with principle of justice and fairness.

He threated that himself and all other APC stalwart in the North would fight any northerners nurturing presidential ambition and that they would do anything within their power to ensure such dream do not see light of day.

To achieve this, he said, the members would collaborate with people of interest, patriotic Nigerians to ensure no northerners contest as presidential candidate during the 2023 election such that would give level playing field and needed advantage to politicians from southern extraction to emerge party’s flagbearers and eventually resume to Aso Villa after Buhari in 2023.

Lawan, who is the Adamawa State’s APC Organising Secretary, noted that though the task before the party faithful may appear herculean, he would nonetheless take to sensitizing Nigerians, particularly politicians from the northern region on the need to drop their ambition and support the southerners to assume mantle of leadership at the oval office.

The leader, who is also APC chairmanship aspirant in Adamawa, stated that he would be heading to court to get standing order that would prevent all Northerners from contesting against any southern presidential candidate during the coming presidential election and that efforts are in top gear for the campaign ahead.

According to him, there is need for northerners to rise up in unison and give the southerners the needed support and push by voting and canvassing massively for candidate from the region to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Lawan argued that agitations from several parts of the country by secessionist groups for Nigerians to go their separate ways was resultant effect of injustice due to absence of fair representation of all Nigerians at the decision making level.

“The problem we are facing now is because some region wants to show that they are more important than other region in the country. I as a Nigerian first, and a northerner, will fully support and work for cause that would ensure power move to the south because they supported us when we needed them most,” he told our correspondent on Friday during an interview.

On how he sought to achieve his aim of stopping northern politicians from contesting during 2023 presidential election, the APC leader said, “we are going to embark on massive awareness campaign from the grassroots to the top level in sensitizing northerners including commoners and political gladiators on need to file out en-masse and vote for a southern president during the next election cycle.

“The second option of going to court is to stop some people, particularly politicians from the North who wants to hijack power by going against this gentleman agreement that can foster unity and promote inclusiveness that would end several agitations for secession across the country.

“We are all politicians and beneficiary of the southern region benevolence during the last two general elections. I am demanding for justice and I believe in the unity of this country. We will make sure everything right is done to promote unity across the country irrespective of whose ox is gored.”

Continuing, Lawan said, “I am the one that started ‘the power must shift to south’ movement and I have also began talking to my lawyers and we are heading to court to ensure all northerners do not contest in the coming election so as to allow southerners become the next president. This is an advocacy and movement of justice for all Nigerians.

“We will be working against some northerners that are hell bent on manipulating to make sure power remains in the north. I have kicked against it and I will also be going to court so as to stop northerners from any political party from contesting the 2023 election.

“We can all recall that in 2015, the southwest and others in the southern region openly supported the north by keying into the Buhari presidency and eventually saw him to victory both in 2015 and 2019. So, I see no reason why the northerners should not support candidate from southern region after Buhari’s eight years tenure.

“If the southerners can do that for us and agree that no politician from their region should contest against Buhari both in 2015 and 2019, and also ensure his victory by voting massively for him, there is no reason for us to also contest during the next election. If the northerners will be fair to the south, we should do the same in 2023.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

