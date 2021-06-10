We’ll be back and fully ready for Surulere- Idris Aregbe

The Youth Organising Secretary of Lagos Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Idris Aregbe, has assured his supporters in Surulere that he and members of his campaign team are not deterred by the outcome of just concluded council primaries, rather will come back fully prepared to challenge for elective positions in the council.
Aregbe indicated that his presence across wards would now be stronger and that his supporters should look towards home-based and human-driven projects that would assist the less privileged people particularly his supporters in Surulere.
The youth organising secretary, who gave the hint during an interview with The Guild yesterday, added that efforts would be intensified towards ensuring residents’ standard of living becomes better than before.
Aregbe, while explaining his next move after the just concluded council chairmanship and councillorship primaries held across Lagos, stated that more efforts would be placed towards achieving successes during subsequent elections in the council.
The youth leader, who also expressed his desire and passion to see Surulere become a major hub determining economic activities in Lagos, promised residents of Surulere that sustaining peace and harmonious relationship that had existed over the years remain his priority.