We’ll be back and fully ready for Surulere- Idris Aregbe

The Youth Organising Secretary of Lagos Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Idris Aregbe, has assured his supporters in Surulere that he and members of his campaign team are not deterred by the outcome of just concluded council primaries, rather will come back fully prepared to challenge for elective positions in the council.

Aregbe indicated that his presence across wards would now be stronger and that his supporters should look towards home-based and human-driven projects that would assist the less privileged people particularly his supporters in Surulere.

The youth organising secretary, who gave the hint during an interview with The Guild yesterday, added that efforts would be intensified towards ensuring residents’ standard of living becomes better than before.

Aregbe, while explaining his next move after the just concluded council chairmanship and councillorship primaries held across Lagos, stated that more efforts would be placed towards achieving successes during subsequent elections in the council.

The youth leader, who also expressed his desire and passion to see Surulere become a major hub determining economic activities in Lagos, promised residents of Surulere that sustaining peace and harmonious relationship that had existed over the years remain his priority.

Through a statement made available to newsmen earlier after the party released the list of candidates to contest on its platform ahead of next month’s Council poll, he commended members of his campaign team, youths, women, and others for their steadfastness and commitment to his campaign designed to bring meaningful development to Surulere.

Aregbe noted that their sacrifice for the party and zeal for Lagos development was recognized during the just concluded primaries with the campaign been adjudged as the best ever embarked upon by any team within the party.

“This time we ran the best campaign and mobilized most effectively in ways that had never been done before in our dear Surulere yet due to the circumstances that marred the election, victory eluded us, despite that, we ran a political campaign that received the blessings of all”. The Organising Secretary stressed that he would have used his influence to get APC leaders including members of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), the party’s highest decision making organ in Lagos, to get the mandate but the belief to often ensure principles of democracy prevail always formed reason he and his campaign team went to streets to get supports of Surulere residents. He added that the belief of an equal level-playing ground could only foster a free and fair election and boost Nigerians confidence in the democratic systems were part of his guiding principle. According to him, Surulere belongs to us all, therefore our commitment to the peace and progress of our dear community, as well as, our faith in both the APC and Lagos State remain unshakeable. We are for peace as well as will always align our actions to maintain peace at all times in our community and state. “We most especially thank our national leader for listening to the grievance of the youths and the wisdom applied in bringing the crisis to a peaceful resolution, thereby assuring the continuous unity of our great party APC. “Our dear youths, elders, and friends, I thank you once again for your generous effort, kind support, and belief in me. Our desire for youth inclusiveness remains un-eroded, so also does my faith in you”.

