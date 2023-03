We’ll accept Old Naira notes as legal tender in Lagos- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered that all Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) and courts commence acceptance of old N500 and N1,000 notes across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, urged business owners, especially retailers, to also accept the old N500 and N1,000 notes, to ease hardship sparked by the Naira redesign policy introduced by the Federal Government.

While raising concerns about the policy’s impact on business and commercial activities, the governor on Sunday stressed that there was no reason to reject the old notes, going by the Supreme Court judgement delivered on March 3, 2023.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, assured Lagosians that all agencies in the state would not reject the currency whenever they aim to transact business with them.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Government has noted the hardship sparked by the Naira redesign policy, which has affected business and commercial activities.

“There is no reason to reject the old notes, going by the Supreme Court judgement delivered on March 3, 2023. The apex court declared that “no reasonable notice was given as required by Section 20(3) of the CBN Act,” noting that the public only became aware of the policy through press remarks, which cannot qualify as a notice to the public.

“The court maintained that the policy has impeded the functions of State governments, pointing out that the directive that stops the use of the old notes is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, therefore, called on business owners, especially retailers, to accept the old N500 and N1,000 notes – in line with the Supreme Court judgement that the currency remains legal tender until December 31, 2023. It is illegal to reject the notes.

“All agencies of the Lagos State Government are advised not to reject payments made with the old currency by the public”.

