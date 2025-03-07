Welder apprentice dies after electrocution in Ogun

A 23years old apprentice, Jonathan Emmanuel, has been confirmed dead by medical experts after being electrocuted inside a welding workshop leading to arrest of his master, Oladokun Johnson, and two others, in Ogun State.

The two others apprehended by the Ogun Police Command in Asimolowo area of the state were a truck driver, Azeez Salami and the truck owner, Olaleye Kamaldeen.

The incident stemmed from workplace negligence, where an exposed live wire on a welding machine caused the fatal accident, as reported by the victim’s father, Emmanuel Abah.

The event unfolded when a truck driver, Azeez Salami and the truck owner, Olaleye Kamaldeen arrived with a minibus carrying 10 truck rims, which they began offloading alongside the victim at Johnson’s workshop.

The electrocution occurred when one of the rims, being rolled by the victim towards the Iveco truck with number plate T 7146 LA, contacted the exposed wire, delivering a deadly shock to Jonathan.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to General Hospital, where the attending doctor confirmed him as Brought In Dead (B.I.D), leaving the community in shock.

Authorities later recovered the welding machine and exposed wire as exhibits from the scene, marking the start of an investigation into the preventable tragedy.

A statement from the Spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, detailed that the welder, truck owner, and driver are now in custody, with the case set to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further probe and possible prosecution.

She said, “The welder, truck owner, and driver have been arrested and are currently in custody as investigations continue. The case will be transferred to the SCID for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

The police spokesperson emphasized the need for business owners and artisans to prioritize workplace safety to avoid such devastating incidents in the future.

She urged the public to adopt safety measures, noting, “The Ogun State Police Command strongly advises business owners and artisans to prioritize workplace safety measures to prevent such tragic and avoidable incidents.”