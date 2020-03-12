Weinstein lands in hospital after 23 year sentence

By NewsDesk,

Former Hollywood filmaker, Harvey Weinstein, was rushed to hospital after he received sentence of 23 years imprisonment as punishment for the sexual offences for which he had been convicted.

A source at the New York court where he was sentenced, revealed that Weinstein had complained of bad chest pains immediately after the sentencing, which had necessitated his being rushed to hospital for emergency care.

The Guild had reported that the convicted sex offender had attended his sentencing in a wheel chair due to the fact that he was recuperating from a heart operation which he had recently undergone, and that his legal counsel had urged the presiding judge to give a light sentence of compassionate grounds, citing the 77 year old’s age and health conditions.

According to Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, the decision to rush him to hospital was made on spot and with aim to ensure his safety.

Speaking to newsmen in the country, on Wednesday, Engelmayer reiterated that Weinstein’s legal team would appeal the courts decision, and expressed appreciation for the courtesy afforded them by the Department of Corrections in allowing the convict to be rushed to hospital for medical care.

She expressed hope that Weinstein would soon return in good health, however noting that there was as yet no information available on the state of his health.

“He had chest pains and Rikers staff decided for safety to send him back to Bellevue now where he will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections office and staff.”