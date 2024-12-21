We’Ii explore more tourism opportunities on waterways- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that his government will continue to explore waterways to develop a strong ecosystem for tourism and further expand the transportation system in the State.

He said his administration is committed to unlocking tourism potential to further grow the economy of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Saturday during the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta with the theme “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” held at Victoria Island and across various locations in the five divisions of the State—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

He said the Lagos Boat Regatta is a demonstration of what Lagos stands for and a transformation and revival of culture, noting that the idea is a shared vision for showcasing the beauty of Lagos State water tourism potential for the enjoyment of residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who embarked on a boat ride with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and some State Executive Council members, urged Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity to unwind and be entertained as they enjoy the ambience of the Boat Regatta, sight and sound of the state.

He said: “We are indeed excited that we can finally have a boat regatta, the beginning of what will be a lot of activities that are going to happen during this yuletide season. It is a demonstration of our commitment to developing tourism potential in Lagos.

“You know one third of Lagos is surrounded by water. So, we need to be able to use our waterways not only as a means of transportation but as a strong ecosystem for tourism, and today you will be seeing displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and displays of boat regattas from the five divisions of Lagos.

“It is going to be a day and afternoon of sheer tourism, fun, and understanding the beauty of the waterways of Lagos looks like. Let us relax, sit back, and enjoy the beauty of the serenity and tourism potential of the state and the hospitality of Lagos.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 was aimed to immerse participants in the rich culture of the state’s waterway.

Benson-Awoyinka said the event serves as a driver of economic growth to boost tourism and create opportunities for local businesses, and it further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

The Commissioner said the event highlighted the vibrant community heritage and sustainability practices through an engaging as well as multi-sensory experience weaving together parades, dance performances, and innovative space layouts with captivating images.

She said: “This year’s theme, ‘Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,’ underscores the integral role our waterways play in shaping our history and identity as Lagosians. The Regatta is not only a showcase of our vibrant traditions but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering tourism, cultural pride, and unity.

“Through the dazzling display of decorated boats, exhilarating traditional races, and captivating water sports, we celebrate the boundless creativity and dynamism of our people. Beyond its cultural significance, this event serves as a driver of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local businesses. It further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

“I wish to commend the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose unwavering dedication to the development of our waterways and tourism infrastructure has made events like this possible. His administration’s efforts in promoting sustainability and environmental conservation are truly commendable and align perfectly with the essence of this occasion.”