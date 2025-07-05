We won’t allow anyone rig 2027 election- Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will not allow the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adjust the poll results towards favouring any presidential candidate during the 2027 election in the country.

Atiku said that the coalition would work assiduously to ensure the APC leaves power during next general election and usher in an administration that could transform the country towards giving the citizens the better welfare they desired.

He gave the assurance yesterday while receiving a delegation of Gombe State stakeholders led by former Minister and lawmaker, Idris Abdullahi.

“I vowed to stand against the stealing of elections and oppose bad governance. I believe enough is enough, because Nigerians cannot continue to suffer amidst an abundance of resources owing to bad governance.

“The coalition of opposition leaders under the umbrella of the ADC would work assiduously to usher in a positive change that will transform the lives of our people.

“The quality of the interim leadership shows that we are ready to bring integrity to the process and give Nigerians the responsible leadership they deserve.

“I am further inspired by the Gombe stakeholders’ pledge of total support and loyalty to the decision of the coalition by joining the ADC.

“The group reminded me that I laid the foundation for the development of Gombe when I supported the election of Danjuma Goje as governor in 2003”.