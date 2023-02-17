We will treat bank attackers as robbers- IGP

The Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, Alkali Baba, has warned youths protesting against Naira scarcity against attacking commercial banks and other financial institutions across the country, saying anyone found doing so would be arrested and prosecuted as armed robbers.

Baba, as gathered, has directed the Commissioners of Police to strengthen patrol around financial institutions within their jurisdiction and apprehend anyone found engaging in vandalism while expressing their displeasure over the Naira scarcity.

The Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the Police boss’s stance, describing attacks on banks and other financial institutions as armed robbery.

Adejobi, in a video monitored by The Guild, cautioned against persistent attacks on public facilities and financial institutions including Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), saying it will be resisted.

He said: “We complain banks don’t attend to us yet we go to their facilities and set them ablaze, destroy ATMs. How do you want them to serve you better if you have destroyed their facilities?” he said in a recorded video posted on the NPF’s Facebook page Friday.

“I think we need to educate ourselves on what the law says about this. You don’t go to any bank, ATM, or financial institution to attack. It is criminal and tantamount to armed robbery. If you are caught in the act, you will be treated as an armed robber.”

“Even the ATM, as small as that machine is, has certain protections from the security agencies, particularly the police. it is an infrastructure that you don’t attack. If you do that, it is presumed that it is actually going there to rob,” Adejobi warned.

He also warned against attacks on police officers, appealing to Nigerians to desist from such as the Force want to use the “minimum force” on people.

The spokesman called on Nigerians to be civil in their protests while citing the recent events in Edo, Delta, Ogun, and some parts of Lagos State.

“A protest must be coordinated. We can be civil and do it better,” he said, claiming that some of the protests have been hijacked.

“And these guys that come out are not interested in demanding their monies or requesting anything from the government. It is just to loot shops. You can see the clips showing that these guys are there to foment troubles. They have their targets,” he added.

