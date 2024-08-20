We will shutdown economy if our president is detain- NLC

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to declare a nationwide strike that will cripple the economy if the Nigerian Police detain its national president, Joe Ajaero, who was alleged to have been linked to terrorism financing and others.

To put its threat to reality, the union has placed its members and affiliates on red alert to prepare for withdrawal of services and shutdown the economy, in order to achieve their aim.

They alleged that the sudden summon of the president by the police was part of the Federal Government strategies of silent the union from advocating better wage policies for its members.

