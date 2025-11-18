We will rescue abducted Kebbi schoolgirls – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has vowed unwavering military action to rescue the 25 schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State by armed bandits, stressing that their safety remains the army’s highest priority.

Shaibu ordered troops to leave no stone unturned, insisting that sustained operations and intelligence-driven strategies are crucial to ensuring the students return home safely.

The COAS made the commitment during his visit to the affected area, where he met with frontline commanders and local vigilantes, urging close coordination to ensure that all potential hideouts are thoroughly searched.

“We must continue day and night operations. The lives of these children are our top priority,” Shaibu said while addressing officers and soldiers on Tuesday, highlighting the urgency and gravity of the mission.

He also underscored the importance of professionalism in all operations, noting that acting decisively on credible intelligence reduces risks to civilians and increases the chances of operational success.

“Your knowledge of these forests is invaluable. Together, we can corner these criminals and restore peace,” he told the local hunters assisting the military.

The COAS further paid condolence visits to Abubakar Allaje, the traditional ruler of Danko, and Rabi Magaji, the school principal, assuring them that every available resource is being deployed to bring the girls back safely.

“We will not relent. Every available resource is being deployed to bring these girls home safely,” Shaibu reaffirmed.

For now, the heightened military presence in Kebbi forms part of a broader strategy to combat banditry in northern Nigeria, with authorities reiterating that attacks on schools will not deter children from pursuing education.