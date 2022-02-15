We will remove Oyetola in Osun same way we did for Ambode- Aregbesola

It appears the political strategy adopted by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that prevented the state’s former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, of second-term may also await Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, following the declaration by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that Oyetola would be succeeded by an ex-Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti.

Aregbesola said that the strategy that foreclosed the aspiration of Ambode to occupy the Lagos governor’s seat for another four years has been well studied and would also be administered on Oyetola, who he described as the brother to the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

He noted that if Tinubu could rally all party leaders in Lagos to accept his plan to pick the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and refuse to accept Ambode’s plea, he too would also be adopting the blueprint to ensure that Oyetola’s re-election bid suffer the same fate in Osun.

The former governor, who was Oyetola’s predecessor, stated this yesterday in Ijebu Ijesa, Osun State, while addressing party members ahead of APC’s governorship primary.

Addressing the APC members, Aregbesola, who spoke completely in Yoruba language, with different rhymes to serve as an interlude, did not at any point mention Tinubu’s name and that of the Oyetola but his associates at the venue indicated that these were the ones the minister was referring to.

In a video obtained by The Guild and translation, the minister stressed that since Ambode’s appeal was turned down in 2019, any other person can also be put to that fate.

He said: “It is possible some share your ideals and it’s also possible some do not. This happened in Lagos recently. There was a governor, who wanted to seek re-election and the party declined and showed him the way out with their votes. So, the same way it was in Lagos then, is exactly the way it is in Osun today. What is good for the goose, is also good for the gander. It cannot be the turn of your younger brother now and you change the rules.”

Aregbesola further narrated how the galvanised and garnered support for the party to rest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and how he was compelled to accept Oyetola in spite of his own plan for the state.

He stressed that the promises made to him when Oyetola was introduced to him in 2018 were not fulfilled and that those that he had expected would meddle into it as they did earlier refused to show any concern, even after they became aware of the breakdown in agreements.

The minister noted that the time had come for everyone to understand how they gradually win the heart of everyone in Osun to consider the progressives ideology, stressing that he and others that started the movement who were still alive would not allow the labour of those that had passed on to go in vain.

“If we have to throw the cards open and start all over again, this party is ours. Let me repeat myself for clarity: this is the core Afenifere – a progressive group, that genuinely loves the people, the society and also loves itself. I’m not talking about cosmestised good. This is Awolowo’s group; it is Bola Ige’s group. It is also Baba Akande’s group, before he partly left us.

“We joined you in this same group in 2004; the group we laboured in pain and anguish to put together from 2004 to 2010, November 26, before court gave us victory. This is the same group. Therefore, stop calling yourselves a faction; you are the main APC. Let me put it more succinctly, if our great leaders, who had passed on, had the opportunity of returning to this life, it is this same party they would join. They would not join a party that is not theirs.

“It would be almost impossible for Bola Ige to return to this same life and refuse to be part of this party. It would be very difficult. It would be impossible for Papa Awolowo too to come back to life and elect to join another party in Osun other than ours. It would be difficult. And those of us who are still living are also here in this same party.

“There’s no latter-day member here. Everyone here started with us from day one. Even if some had left at some point, we knew why they left. There’s no one here, who did not suffer with us. That’s the summary of my submission; that they have returned to where they’ve always belonged, and to also return the party to where it should be, because we had hitherto followed the instructions of our leader, whom we thought was true to type.

“We followed and served this leader with all our might. In fact, our loyalty to him had caused some people to start wondering if we were no longer Muslims. But we were with him and served him according to the admonition of our forefathers, who said when serving anyone, we should do so with sincerity and loyalty; that if you regard anyone as your principal, you must serve him wholeheartedly.

“Sadly, we didn’t know that while we wished him well, he didn’t think good of us. However, because we placed him higher than where he ordinarily should be, he started to think he is our god. Unfortunately, for him, we had sworn to God that whoever compares himself to him, we’d beg Him to bring down such a fellow.

“God says he does not have a rival, and if you heard what I said in Arabic, God said, ‘He is God and he didn’t have to start procreating before He’ll assume His place as God; that only humans procreate. You are the ones, who attach importance to procreation.

“As God, He doesn’t need a child to dwell in his glory. He does not need any family member or younger siblings to regale in His majesty. That He does not even need a group to be who He is. That He is God and that’s who He is. So, whoever puts himself in place of God, well, let him be his own god.

“With suffering, pains and perseverance, we nurtured this party to the stage it is – with sweat, tears, blood and even lost lives. It is by God’s grace that someone like me didn’t pay the supreme price too. May those who lost their lives to the struggle find peace with the Lord. (He mentioned names of some of those who died). As tough as it was, we did not seek revenge.

“We took over government on November 27, 2010 and by 28th, we announced that whoever sought revenge would be struck down by God. We only handed over to God, those who made us suffer. After we served for eight years, it wasn’t only party members that benefitted from our administration, the entire state did. I went everywhere in Osun with projects.

“However, by the time my successor was handed over to me around May or July 2018, I was told, ‘Rauf, this is the ideal successor that would stand by you. He would further showcase your efforts. He would not betray you; he would not dim the light of your glory’. That was what the person, who handed him over to me said. If the person is listening to me, it would resonate with him, if he said so or not.

“But, did he do as he was vouched for? And when he reneged on these promises, did the person, who handed him over to me draw his attention to these failings? Anyway, isn’t the person the one we now see today?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

