We will prosecute guests at Funke Akindele husband’s birthday party- Lagos Govt.

By News Desk

After prosecuting Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, professionally known as JJC for organising a birthday party during lockdown to curtail coronavirus spread, Lagos State Government has vowed to prosecute other guests at the event.

Some of the guests that would be prosecuted by the State Government include controversial hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, Lagos ex-gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi and several others that attended the party.

The state Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who gave the government stance in an interview with newsmen on Monday, said that they would be prosecuted for flouting social distancing regulation of the state

Onigbanjo said that efforts were being intensified to arrest all those who attended the party held on Amen Estate in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, all the attendees will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Once they are apprehended, they will face charges.

“Today, the state charged two people to court for violating the Infection Disease Regulation of Lagos State Government. They pleaded guilty and the court has sentenced them to pay a fine of N100,000 each, to observe community service for 14 days and to be kept in isolation in a place to be decided by the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” he added.

The commissioner noted that the movement restriction was put in place to protect the lives of the residents.

“Everybody is urged to familiarise themselves with this law and to comply with it; otherwise, the long arm of government will reach out to them sooner than later. This sentence should serve as a deterrent to everybody, nobody is bigger than the law,” Onigbanjo said.