We will not tolerate any hunger protest in Lagos- Council chairmen

Amid argument over the proposed August 1 hunger protest, Conference 57, a body of the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) have declared that they will not allow any protest to take place within their councils

They argued that their decision to kick against the demonstration was based on the belief that the protest would not solve challenges raised by the demonstrators, but rather create new challenges across the country.

The chairmen argued that rather than disrupt existing peace and harmony among Nigerians, the protesters could wait for the 2027 general election and express their displeasure against the government through ballots.

According to them, the polls provide a legitimate platform for citizens to make their voices heard and impact governance.

The council chairmen, meanwhile, appealed to the protest organizers to reconsider their approach, stressing that the future of Nigeria depends on positive and proactive engagement from its citizens.

They noted that fostering innovation and creativity among youth remains an essential tool for the country’s development and prosperity.

The council chairmen led by Kolade Alabi, stated this yesterday after a meeting to discuss the development of Lagos.

Alabi stated that residents should not allow themselves to be used for protests, alleging that the organizers of the planned August 1 protest do not mean well for the country.

“We are here to appeal to Lagosians that they should not allow themselves to be used for any planned protest in the state. We the council chairmen in Lagos will not tolerate any form of protest within our council.

“Rather than engage in this protest that disrupts commercial activities across the state, you can use your vote to protest during the election”, he added.

In his address, Olusesan Daini, the Public Relations Officer of Conference 57, stressed that youths should focus their energy on creative and innovative contributions to support Nigeria.

Daini urged young people to invest their efforts in nation-building rather than participating in protests, which he believes do not provide constructive solutions to the country’s challenges.