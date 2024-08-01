We will not allow protesters takeover Abuja, others- Police

Amid attacks on hunger protesters in Abuja and other locations across Nigeria, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has justified the law enforcement officers’ actions, saying the policemen are acting professionally to prevent deaths and destruction of properties in the country.

Adejobi said that the move by the policemen was to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and other states.

He explained that policemen shot teargas cannisters at the protesters in Abuja and other states after the demonstrators became violent and turndown all recommendations made by the law enforcement officers that they return to approved protest locations.

The police spokesperson stated this on Thursday while responding to questions from journalists over attacks efforts made

MORE DETAILS SOON