We will deport all illegal immigrants – Trump

Millions of undocumented migrants, including Nigerians in the United States, are on the edge of their seats as Donald Trump’s return to the White House for a second term promising to deport all illegal immigrants residing in the country and correct challenges confronting the nation.

Trump said his new administration aims to reduce the influx of people who he claims are the masterminds of crimes committed in the country, and that he believes that this will help to curb the rising crime rate and make the country a safer place for its citizens.

Trump, who was sworn-in as the 47th president alongside James Vance as his vice, ushers in a stringent anti-immigration agenda for the fresh administration, with aims to substantially reduce unregistered immigration in the US amidst legal battles with sanctuary cities.

Aside from that, the president during his inauguration ceremony on Monday, said he would declare illegal immigration a national emergency, send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and reinstate his “remain in Mexico” policy as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came” he said.

“The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you,” Trump said, before referring to the assassin’s bullet that grazed his ear in July. “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Recall that earlier before the ceremony, the president during his supporters rally, vowed to take executives orders as part of efforts to restore the United States borders saying, “We will stop illegal immigration once and for all. We will not be invaded, we will not be occupied, we will not be overrun, we will not be conquered. We will be a free and proud nation once again and that will take place tomorrow at 12 o’clock,”.

He will also seek to end so-called birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal status, a move some legal scholars have said would be unconstitutional.

Trump, the first U.S. president since the 19th century to win a second term after losing the White House, has said he would pardon “on Day One” many of the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

He also promised to restore the federal death penalty, which Biden had suspended, and require that official U.S. documents such as passports reflect citizens’ gender as assigned at birth, incoming administration officials told reporters.

They said he will also sign an order ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government on Monday,

which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday in memory of America’s most famous civil rights leader.

“Today’s is martin Luther king day and will will make his dream a reality,” he added.

The inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disruptor who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Biden and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, were on hand inside the Capitol’s Rotunda, along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, arrived with her husband Bill, but Obama’s wife, Michelle, chose not to attend.

Numerous tech executives who have sought to curry favor with the incoming administration – including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg – had prominent seats on stage, next to cabinet nominees and members of Trump’s family.