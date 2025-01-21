We spent over $100bn on two holy mosques expansion- Saudi

The Saudi Arabian Government has revealed it spent over $100 billion for the development of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah to meet requirements of the growing number of pilgrims who come from different parts of the world for Umrah each year.

The government said this expansion project is designed to increase the mosque’s capacity and aims to improve the overall pilgrimage experience, with new facilities and infrastructure designed to enhance the comfort and safety of visitors.

This development was disclosed by the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, during a grand farewell ceremony for 20 Nigerian pilgrims selected for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Umrah 2025 on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, these ambitious projects, encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced crowd management systems, and cutting-edge technology, reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to accommodating the increasing number of programs that visit Mecca and Medina annually.

Speaking of the pilgrims selected for the upcoming Umrah, Al-GhamdI noted that the sponsorship was an effort to promote Islamic unity and facilitate access to Islam’s most sacred sites for Muslims around the world while highlighting the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to supporting Muslims and fostering spiritual connections through pilgrimage.

The programme, initiated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, he added, provides Muslims from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to perform Umrah with full sponsorship, symbolizing Saudi Arabia’s role as the spiritual heart of the Islamic world.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince have prioritized the well-being of pilgrims, viewing it as a sacred duty and an immense honour. Through this programme and other initiatives, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen bonds of brotherhood among Muslims while ensuring their comfort and safety during their spiritual journey,” he said.

Al-GhamdI also expressed profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their steadfast dedication to Islam’s holy sites.

He lauded their exceptional leadership in enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and ensuring that their journey to the sacred sites is both spiritually fulfilling and logistically seamless.

Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of adhering to the Kingdom’s laws and regulations, designed to maintain order and ensure the safety and comfort of all pilgrims.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to serving the guests of God. This is a responsibility we hold dear, and we continuously strive to enhance the spiritual and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage experience,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the guests expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, for this generous hospitality provided by the Kingdom’s leadership in serving Islam and Muslims and serving the House of God and the Holy Land.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program has become a symbol of the Kingdom’s efforts to unite Muslims worldwide and facilitate access to the holiest sites in Islam.

Each year, the initiative provides thousands of pilgrims with the opportunity to perform Umrah, covering all costs, including travel, accommodation, and other logistics.