We sent Fr. Mbaka to monastery after losing focus- Catholic church

The Enugu Catholic Diocese has clarified that Fr. Ejike Mbaka was asked to step aside from his position as the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry after losing focus of his duties as a cleric under the church.

It said that the decision to ask Mbaka to step aside temporarily and go to the monastery, where he could take time away in solitude, was to ensure that he could listen to God’s new directives to him.

The church stressed that it was discovered that the outspoken cleric, who became famous over his sermon before the 2015 election, needed to retrace his footsteps going forward.

Describing Mbaka as an illustrious son of the diocese, the church said that Mbaka would return to continue his duties and lead the Adoration Ministry.

The National Director, Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Mike Nsikak, made the clarification on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen.

Nsikak stressed that Mbaka recommended the cleric, Fr. Anthony Amadi, to be in the office pending when he would return from the monastery.

According to the statement, “Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2 October 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains. What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognizing His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

