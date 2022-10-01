We need to elect right leaders in 2023- Lagos NNPP senatorial candidate

As Nigerians celebrate the 62nd Independent Day celebration, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Lagos West Senatorial District, Mustapha Dabiri, has urged Nigerians to vote for the right candidate during the 2023 election, so as to address the challenges confronting the nation.

Dabiri said that Nigerians especially the electorate in his district should focus on electing the right leaders that can entrench good governance and national ideals.

He noted that voting for him and other candidates under the platform of the NNPP would assist the country address all its challenges, especially on the economy.

In a message to Nigerians and electorates in his district as the country marked its 62nd year Independence anniversary, the NNPP candidate said the people have gone through thick and thin so this is now the time to restore their hopes by voting for NNPP, the political party of the people.

According to the statement, while celebrating with the people, the leading candidate in Lagos West Senatorial District under the NNPP uses this auspicious occasion to urge the good people of Nigeria, most especially the brilliant and peace-loving people of Lagos West, to focus on electing right leaders that can entrench good governance and national ideals".

Dabiri prays that may God Almighty continue to strengthen the country as well as install NNPP candidates across the country so that the country can finally take the people to promised land.

