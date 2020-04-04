We haven’t issue 5G network license to anyone- FG

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Reacting to public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria, the Federal Government has disclosed that none of the telecommunication providers have been certified to run the novel network.

This came hours after former chairman, Senate committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dino Melaye, led several Nigerians to demand that the apex government drop the 5G idea on safety grounds.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim, in a statement released on Saturday, disclosed that National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), was yet to deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G.

In the statement personally signed by the Minister, he said: “No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country”.

Before now, he stated: “A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.