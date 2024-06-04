We have suspended strike for one week- TUC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have agreed to suspended their industrial action for a week after accepting the Federal Government offers on the dialogue on upward review of the minimum wage.

They agreed to suspend the industrial action embarked upon over a lack of consensus on a new minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff for one week, to allow further negotiation on their members wages.

The TUC president Festus Osifo confirmed this to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday after a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions.

“A joint NEC meeting of TUC/NLC has approved to relax the industrial action for one week with immediate effect,” Osifo told Channels Television.

A communique will be issued later, the labour chief said.