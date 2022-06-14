We have reconcile our political differences in APC – Tinubu

The national leader and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that all presidential aspirants and leaders of the party have sheath their swords and reconcile their differences, in a bid to achieve better results during the Ekiti governorship election and others.

Tinubu said that everyone within the party, particularly the presidential aspirants, have decided to work together for the party, contrary to speculations that there was infighting among them.

According to him, after the primary, meetings were held between the aspirants and leaders of the party and everyone have closed ranks and were already working together.

He disclosed the reconciliation while addressing Ekiti APC members during a mega rally organised to boost the chances of the party’s governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, during Saturday’s election in the state.

He said: “Those that are gossiping that there is infighting among the leaders of the APC. I have a piece of good news for you that we have settled our differences and it was not on personal issues but political differences. We are not fighting again. The peace is now permeating every structure of the party now”.

The Lagos State former governor noted that the decision to reconcile was to prevent any possible cracks within the APC structure ahead of elections across Nigeria.

He added that the party leadership believed in the broom ideology that unity remains the only strategy to achieve desired results for APC, saying we are about to bury other political parties in 2023 because I remember that in 2019, they said that all they needed was to survive.

As gathered, even Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was referred to as the Eleyi of Ogun (a hilarious comment that attracted reactions from Nigerians) by the presidential candidate while campaigning for the primary was at the campaign.

At the campaign ground, supporters and stalwarts of the party were treated to a hilarious session when Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, officially referred to Abiodun as the ‘Eleyi of Ogun State.’

This was even as the party’s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, labelled Oyebanji as the ‘Emi Lokan of Ekiti’ who would perform beyond the expectation of his people.

