We have no plan to attack Lagos- Nnamdi Kanu

Following Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, allegations that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) planned to attack the state, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked the claim and described the allegations as lies.

Kanu said that Odumosu’s claims were politically motivated and that his relationship with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, his erstwhile boss, must have aided his statement.

The leader of the proscribed group debunked the claim in a short statement on his official social media, handle on Monday, less than 24 hours after Odumosu made the allegations at an emergency security stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Ikeja,

Kanu stressed that the intention of Odumosu was to fuel division between the Yoruba’s and Igbo who have been close allies over the years since the end of the civil war in 1970.

He said: “The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a LIE. Lagos State CP, Hakeem Odumosu who made the allegation is a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Tinubu & their intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans. It won’t work. This is not 1967!”.

