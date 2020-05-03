We have introduced strategies to investigate Kano mass death- Ganduje

By Abubakar zaharadden, Kano

Worried by the recent spate of deaths in his domain, the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that three strategies have been introduced to unravel the cause of mass deaths currently witnessed in the state.

He said the need to disabuse the mind of the citizenry and correct the wrong impression of the public about the situation in the state had necessitated the need to put machinery in place to checkmate the incidents of mass deaths within the state.

The Governor noted that he had put together teams in collaboration with the Nigeria Center Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to ensure the cause of deaths which had reportedly claimed around several lives is unraveled.

Gandujae, while speaking on Sunday at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital when he received the delegation of Dangote Foundation which donated a Mobile Testing Centre to the state, reiterated his administration’s commitment to deploy all state’s resources in ensuring the safety of the citizens from the deadly pandemic.

“We’ve instituted three strategies to investigate the reasons behind mass death in Kano and that would soon be known with the help of Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19,” he said.

The Governor, who commended the Chairman, Dangote Group of companies, Aliko Dangote, for donating the facility through his foundation, said the gesture will enhance the state’s testing capacity, adding that the facility has the capacity of conducting four hundred tests daily.

“As we are targeting more testing centers in the state, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote as a son of the soil donates this Mobile Testing Centre with the capacity of testing four hundred people daily which will eventually be increased to 1,000. The facility is coming to Kano in the next two days,” he added.

Speaking at the presentation, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the four hundred tests per day capacity laboratory was to augment the five hundred-bed space isolation center situated at Sani Abacha stadium in the metropolis earlier donated by the foundation to the state.

According to him, the facility was part of the foundation contribution towards increasing the number of testing centers nationwide through Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to the NCDC on increasing test centers across the country.

He added that the foundation in collaboration with the NCDC had started training for health experts and other frontline workers billed to work at the various center being set up to fight the deadly pandemic.

“CACOVID is already setting up a 310-bed isolation center at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. We are extending that capacity by another 150 beds at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano, which is being converted into an isolation center now. These two centers will be operational pending the final validation by the Infection Prevention and Control team, which we expect will be completed in the coming days.

“We are also supporting training and incentives for COVID-19 health workers. We will provide hazard incentives and protections for the healthcare and lab workers who are working on the COVID-19 response. We are also providing training to them, initially online and via distance learning, and will complement his with in-person training in Kano under strict IPC protocols developed in conjunction with the NCDC,” he said.