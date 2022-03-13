We have expand investigations on Abba Kyari- FG

The Federal Government has debunked claims that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been exonerated from some of the allegations raised against him, saying rather, we have expanded the investigations against him.

It said that the allegations against him could only be dropped when evidences were gotten that he was never involved in the issues he was been probed for.

The clarification on Kyari’s probe was made on Sunday the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In the statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Dr. Jibrilu Gwandu, the minister stated that there appears to be a misunderstanding regarding the issue.

“It was a case of a work in progress and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of the investigation.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of an absence of evidence relating to the first report”.

