We have created 9m jobs through BOI since 2015 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has created 9 million jobs in the last seven years as well as disbursing over N1.24 trillion to 4.2 million beneficiaries in Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises through the Bank of Industry, BOI.

Buhari said that the Bank has continued to successfully execute its mandate as a policy institution of the Federal Government, extending single digit interest rate loans to manufacturers.

As disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday Buhari lauded the Bank of Industry (BOI) for its productivity, commending the management of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for their contributions to the economic development of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“In order to further enhance its capacity to impact the industrial sector on a transformational scale, I approved the issuance of a sovereign guarantee to help the Bank raise funds in the Eurobond market. I am glad to note that the Bank has recently completed the transaction by raising 750 million Euros from international investors.” he said.

The President further disclosed that the proceeds of the international bond would be distributed as support means to Small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country, adding that it would serve as funding for them.

“The proceeds of this Eurobond will be disbursed to Large, Medium & Small Enterprises, and women entrepreneurs with bankable projects.It is commendable that the Bank sources its own funds for lending based on its investment grade ratings by the rating agencies.” he added.

Buhari, further urged the management of the Bank to ensure that its impact is felt all over the country, adding that they should not rest on their oars in ensuring that it continues to develop the economy of the country.

