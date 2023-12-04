Report on Interest
under logo

2021 UTME registration faces delay after NIN inclusion

The Guild

Transport Minister vows to tackle ports reform hindrances

The Guild

Bandits kill four villagers, injure one in Kaduna

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

We funded only 422 delegates to COP28 Summit- FG

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Federal Government has dispelled reports that over 1,000 Nigerians were airlifted to attend the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying only 422 persons were funded through public funds to attend the summit.

A breakdown of the 422 delegates showed that 32 members were National Council on Climate Change representatives, 34 Ministry of Environment workers, 167 ministries representatives, 67 President’s aides, nine Vice President’s aides, 40 National Assembly members and 73 Federal Parastatals and Agencies representatives.

Controversy has since surrounded the number of Nigerian delegates at the summit which ranked that of China, with many Nigerians on social media berating the government for being “insensitive” to their economic sufferings occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy in mid-2023.

Opposition political parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) had called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to release the number of government-sponsored delegates to the Dubai summit.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the clarification on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen, following the outcry that had continued to trail the 1,411 Nigerian registered delegates figure released by the summit organisers.

Idris stated that Nigeria’s representation at the summit was in line with the country’s status as Africa’s leading Sovereign voice and player in climate action.

The government said the number attached to the country as delegates include government officials, representatives from the private sector, civil society, the voluntary sector, state governments, media, multilateral institutions, representatives of marginalised communities, and many others.

“It is imperative to point out that the overall Nigerian delegation to COP-28 comprises Government-sponsored (Federal and State Governments) and non-government-sponsored participants (from Private Companies, NGOs, CSOs, Media, academia, etc),” the statement partly read.

The minister said Nigeria’s “active and robust participation at COP” was not “unwarranted” as the biggest economy and most populous country in Africa.

He assured Nigerians that the President and other officials on the government’s delegation were in Dubai for “serious business, not a jamboree”.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on November 29, 2023, departed Abuja for Dubai for the summit expected to end on December 12, 2023.

The Guild 10486 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: