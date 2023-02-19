We didn’t invade, recover N400bn from Tinubu’s house- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports that its officials stormed and ransacked the home of All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, recovering N400 billion from the home in Lagos.

EFCC said that the report was initiated by some individuals that wanted to cause a crisis and link the anti-graft agency to operations that did not occur.

The agency noted that there was no time its officials had any recent engagement within Ikoyi axis where Tinubu resides with his family.

In a statement on Sunday and signed by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC rebutted the claims and noted that they never carried out such a raid.

It also stated that there was no recovery of a humongous sum of N400 billion at Tinubu’s residence, asking that anyone that was present during the operations should present credible evidence.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”, the statement added.

