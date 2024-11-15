We didn’t endorse any candidate for Ondo guber poll- Akeredolu family

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, the family of former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has debunked claims that they have endorsed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Akinbode Bamidele.

The family noted that the endorsement being sponsored on different social media platforms was not authorized by the Akeredolu family.

It noted that the endorsement of the SDP candidate was the sole decision of an individual member of the family and not the collective opinion.

The family stated this on Friday while debunking reports that they have endorsed the SDP candidate ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday in the state.

According to the statement signed by Prof. Oluwole Akeredolu, “The Akeredolu Family of Owo, Ondo State is constrained to respond to reports and speculations in the mainstream and online media of the alleged support of the Family for the Social Democratic Party in the forthcoming Ondo State Elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Oluwole Akeredolu (the immediate younger brother of the recently departed Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu) is the head of the Akeredolu Family and solely authorised to speak on behalf of the Family.

“Neither he nor any of the principal members of the Family has declared support for the SDP. The Akeredolu Family has not declared any such support.

“We are not unaware of the activities of Olufemi Akeredolu (the youngest of the brothers of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State) and his association with the SDP. He is an adult, an individual with an inalienable right to freedom of association. He does not speak for the Family, neither is he authorised to do so”.