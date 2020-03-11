We didn’t banish Emir Sanusi- Kano Govt

By News Desk

Reacting to the outcry that had continued to trail sack of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, the State Government has denied the reports that it ordered that the monarch be banished from the state.

The claim by the state government came after the monarch was escorted out of the state to other states including Kaduna where he was appointed by the state governor, Nasru El-Rufai as a member of a business board.

Denying claims that Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, instructed the act, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Muktar, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday said, “You see, If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he said the emir was even banished from Kano State.

“So, the decision of the government was (that) the emir … as of Monday was removed from office and a new emir was appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government.

Muktar further explained that banishing deposed traditional rulers had been existing since the colonial era, noting that monarchs in the northern part of Nigeria who were removed were taken out of their jurisdiction in order not to have two rulers in the same territory.

According to the commissioner, this has happened to many emirs such as the Emir of Gwandu who was removed and banished to Kaduna State.

He insisted that that has been the practice in the region in order to maintain peace and security in affected areas.

Muktar, however, said, “We have been hearing from the media that he has been banished but what I know is that he was taken out of Kano State. But banishment was not part of the decision of Kano State government … There is no such decision to the best of my knowledge.”