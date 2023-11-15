We deported 264 Nigerians for submitting false information- Saudi Arabia

Amid ongoing controversies over deportation of over 200 Nigerians by the Saudi Arabia, the Government has disclosed that the passengers deported upon entry into the Kingdom was due to the false information they provided to obtain visa into the country.

The government through it’s Embassy stated that the deportation was not targeted against Nigerians but the decision was taken in strict compliance with the already laid laws guiding entrance of foreigners into the country.

It made the clarification on Wednesday through a statement released by the Embassy, barely two days after the authorities cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, on arrival at the country from Kano, insisting that they be returned to Nigeria.

According to the statement “The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfil the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival. This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”

The Royal Saudi Embassy, meanwhile, cautioned Nigerians wishing to visit the country saying, “The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions before departing from their countries to the Kingdom.”

The Saudi’s government statement came 24 hours after the Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed that investigations have commenced understand the circumstances surrounding the deportation.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

