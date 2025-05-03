We cancel flight to avoid crash-Air Peace

The management of Nigeria Indigenous airline, Air Peace, has disclosed that decision to cancel or delay flight across the country is often guided by safety considerations, not convenience or profit.

Air Peace said that the key concern of its operations is to ensure that all passengers aboard its flight arrive at their destination safely.

It stated this through a statement on Saturday while responding to recent regulatory scrutiny over flight disruptions in the country

In a statement issued by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, the firm expressed empathy for passengers affected by delays and cancellations but reaffirmed that such disruptions are necessary when safety standards are at risk.

“If weather conditions, technical parameters or operational standards fall short of safety standards, the flight will not be operated,” the statement read. “We will never sacrifice safety for convenience, comfort, speed or profit.”

The airline emphasized that its cancellations are not due to fleet shortages, adding that it has more aircraft than are actively deployed each day. As an example, Air Peace cited a recent bird strike incident in Enugu that damaged an aircraft engine and forced the grounding of the plane, which was scheduled to serve multiple routes.

“That aircraft’s withdrawal from service had a ripple effect on flight operations for the day,” the airline noted.

Air Peace also acknowledged and thanked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for its role in maintaining global safety standards and encouraging improvements in domestic operations.

While recognizing the financial impact of cancelled flights, the airline maintained its stance that passenger safety would always take precedence.