We back down on fuel subsidy removal due to 2023 election- FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that total removal of fuel subsidy was replaced with a plan to gradually phase it out over some basic reasons that came to floor during an argument to end it, including the 2023 election that was fast approaching.

It said that aside from fuel, other sub-sector in the power sector where the government had been providing subsidies have been quietly removed.

The Minister of Finance, Budgets, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with the theme: “The Political Economy of Fiscal Reforms in Africa”.

Ahmed said that the current high price of crude oil globally has further increased the petrol subsidy burden on the Federal Government.

Before the new crude oil global price regime, the central government had earmarked about N3 trillion for the payment of fuel subsidies for 2022.

She noted that though the government had a setback in its plan to have subsidies on petrol removed by July this year, it would work with the National Assembly to have it removed in phases.

She stated: “We are cleaning up our subsidies. We had a setback, we were to remove fuel subsidy by July this year but there was a lot of push back from the polity. We have elections coming and also because of the hardship that companies and citizens went through during the COVID-19 pandemic, we just felt that the time was not right, so we pulled back on that.

“But we have been able to quietly implement subsidy removal in the electricity sector and as it is, as we speak, we don’t have subsidies in the electricity sector. We did that over time by carefully adjusting the prices at some levels while holding the lower levels down.

“Fuel subsidy is a huge problem for us. It has thrown up our deficits too much higher than we planned. What is happening now with the global oil prices is also going to worsen matters but the current review that we are doing is to hold the subsidy at the level in which we planned.

“We are currently doing a budget amendment to accommodate incremental subsidy (removal) as a result of the reversal of the decision and we want to cap it at that. Hopefully, the parliament will agree with us and we are able to continue with our plan for subsidy (removal) otherwise the way things are going we will not be able to predict where we will be”, she was quoted to have said.

