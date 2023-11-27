We arraign 30 environmental offenders weekly- Lagos Govt.

The Corp Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), has disclosed that no fewer than 30 people discovered to have contravened the law set by the government to maintain cleanliness were often arraigned weekly before the state’s court.

She noted that this had been the record of the agency’s enforcement operation within the last 12 months across the state, to maintain a clean environment.

Akinpelu added that the offenders were apprehended weekly by LAGESC enforcement team and were often arraigned before the court to determine their punishments in accordance with the law.

The 30 persons arraigned weekly include street traders as well as hawkers, residents defecating in open spaces, and others who have contravened the sanitation law across the state every week.

The LAGESC boss disclosed this yesterday at the Agency’s Command headquarters, in Bolade-Oshodi area of Lagos ahead of the senatorial stakeholders meeting expected to serve as an avenue to discuss compliance with the sanitation law in the state.

Akinpelu explained that the bulk of the sanitation laws were traders that have not yielded to advocacy and enforcement strategies introduced by the agency to protect them from being crushed by vehicles as well as maintain a healthy environment in the state.

The LAGESC marshal lamented that rather than Lagosians especially street traders to stop contravening the law after their arraignment before the mobile court, they often return to the roadside and continue their trade.

According to her, it is even worrisome that traders after their goods have been impounded to discourage trading by the roadside, return to the same spot displaying new wares a few days after.

On the stakeholders meeting, the LAGESC disclosed that the engagements with residents on the sanitation laws would start with the Lagos West District on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023.

She stated that the state government through the agency decided to embark on the stakeholders meeting due to the premium placed on maintaining environmental sanity within the communities.

Akinpelu stressed that through the meeting, the state government will be seeking the buy-in and cooperation of everyone in the state on sanitation in Lagos.

“Today, it is important to emphasize the importance of environmental sanitation and the indispensable role of our communities in maintaining it. As we strive for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos, it is essential to recognize that the responsibility lies not only with government agencies but also with each and every one of us seated here today.

“And our communities are the heart and soul of Lagos. They are the places we call home, where our families grow, and where we forge lasting connections. It is within these communities that the power to make a difference truly resides”.

