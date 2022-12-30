We are yet to endorse Tinubu, Obi, others- Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has debunked reports that he and his four other colleagues better known as the G-5 have promised any of the presidential candidate including the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, or others support ahead of the 2023 election in the country.

Wike said that the reports of endorsement were allegedly sponsored by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that felt threatened by the sudden support garnered by the G-5 across the country.

He noted that though the party and its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had publicly announced that they would not plead to the G-5 governors to return into their fold but often monitor their activities and sponsored different reports discredit them.

Wike stressed that none of the reports sponsored by the PDP and its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, would force the G-5 to backtrack on their stance.

The G-5 also include Wike’s counterpart from Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and they have been at loggerheads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the wake of the party’s presidential primary.

The governor, who was a former Minister of State for Education, waved off the reports on Friday when he flagged off a road project, less than 24 hours after he and other aggrieved governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returned to Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital after their trip abroad.

Wike, who lost to Atiku, believes the process was unfair and the five governors maintain that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, a northerner, must resign, to allow fair balance in the offices occupied by geopolitical zones in the party.

“[They said] Wike had an interview with BBC and he said we have a deal with so and so. Meanwhile, no video, no audio. And some of you waste your time listening to such things,” he said on Friday during the flag-off of the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche Road.

“Don’t you know that when I want to do something, I will do it? Don’t you know? Do you need to speculate? You don’t need to speculate. They said there is trouble but there is no trouble. What we have is an introduction to the trouble that is going to come!”

“So, my dear people, I just want to tell you that whatever decision I will take, I will let you know. I cannot take any decision without taking advice from you,” the governor added, urging detractors to leave members of the G-5.

“I just want to enjoy myself and my family,” Wike said, maintaining that he is not contesting an election next year and thus should not be the subject of speculations.

