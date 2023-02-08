We are yet to endorse Obi, Tinubu, Atiku- Ohaneze

Barely two weeks before the general election, the Southeast apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, has debunked reports that it has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the election scheduled for February 25th, 2023.
Ohaneze Ndigbo added that it was yet to pick any of the presidential candidates as the best successor for President Muhammadu Buhari, and was yet to direct the indigenes of the region to cast their vote for Obi, his counterparts including the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.
According to the statement, it has always been our watchword that in Nigeria, a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, the Igbo cannot exist in isolation of others.
