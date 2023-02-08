We are yet to endorse Obi, Tinubu, Atiku- Ohaneze

Barely two weeks before the general election, the Southeast apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, has debunked reports that it has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the election scheduled for February 25th, 2023.

Ohaneze Ndigbo added that it was yet to pick any of the presidential candidates as the best successor for President Muhammadu Buhari, and was yet to direct the indigenes of the region to cast their vote for Obi, his counterparts including the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement released by the DG Strategic Planning and Implementations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Tony Obizoba, stated that the poll scheduled for February 25th was already polarised and the group would not want to engage in any election on the basis of tribal or religious sentiment.

According to the statement, it has always been our watchword that in Nigeria, a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, the Igbo cannot exist in isolation of others.

“To this end, since we cannot afford to take action that will be injurious to the collective interest of South East person anywhere in the country, we urge all the Igbo people home and abroad to note that our resolve on peace and development based on unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct.

“We have Igbo across all the contending parties and cannot afford to take the partisan path. We cannot, we repeat. And, to us, it has always been Nigeria First! Nigeria First!! Nigeria First!!! That has not changed. We stand, on this election, to be for nobody but for everybody.

“Every Igbo eligible voter should therefore keep his or her Personal Voter’s Card (PVC) intact without allowing anybody to buy it off him or her and then, on February 25, 2023 go ahead and vote for Presidential Candidate of his or her choice”.

