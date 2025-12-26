We are working with US on Sokoto attacks – FG

The Federal Government has confirmed that it is actively collaborating with the United States on recent military actions against terrorist groups, stressing that the partnership forms part of a broader, intelligence-led strategy to dismantle violent extremist networks threatening national security.

According to the federal government, the engagement with Washington is rooted in long-standing security and intelligence cooperation, with joint efforts focused on neutralising terror threats while safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and strategic interests.

Moreover, clarifying the context of the development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the cooperation followed coordinated air operations carried out in Sokoto State, targeting terrorist enclaves in the North West between December 25 and 26, 2025.

In a statement released by the ministry and was signed by its spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, and dated December 26, 2025, the Federal Government said the actions were based on sustained intelligence sharing and operational coordination with international partners, including the United States.

“These engagements are conducted in line with international law and within the framework of established bilateral understandings,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the government emphasised that the protection of civilians remains a central pillar of its counterterrorism approach noting that all security actions are designed to prioritise the safety, rights, and dignity of Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnic background.

The ministry further stated that terrorist violence, whether directed at Christian, Muslim, or other communities, constitutes an attack on Nigeria’s core values and a threat to global peace and security.

Hence, it said the country’s response to extremism is guided by national unity rather than sectarian considerations.

Furthermore, the Federal Government disclosed that it is intensifying efforts to dismantle terrorist networks by disrupting their funding sources, logistics chains, and cross-border movements, alongside strengthening domestic intelligence and security institutions.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry said Nigeria would continue to engage international partners while keeping citizens informed through official channels as counterterrorism operations evolve.