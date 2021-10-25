Just In: We are working on Sunday Igboho release from Benin detention- Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed that efforts were currently been intensified to secure the release of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, from detention in the Benin Republic.

Ogunwusi, who described Sunday Igboho as his son, said that the leaders of the southwest regions of the country cannot allow Sunday Igboho to remain in detention without ensuring that he regain freedom.

The monarch noted that there were claims that the Yoruba leaders have abandoned him but none has done that because they understand Sunday Igboho’s present ordeal was due to poor advisers that believed they know better than many monarchs in the region.

He stated these in a video obtained by the Guild on Monday in which the monarch had an interview with newsmen in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

