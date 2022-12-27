We are planning salary increment for 2023- FG

In apparent response to yearnings of Nigeria workers, the Federal Government has disclosed that a salary increment for civil servants and public officials would be announced in 2023 due to the steady increase in consumer goods.

It said that the Presidential Committee on Salaries was currently reviewing remuneration for civil servants and public officials with a plan to announce its decision in early 2023.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Ngige stated that the time for the announcement can not be determined but an increment would be made public in 2023 after the presidential committee had concluded their activities and present its recommendation for approval as well as implementation.

He added that the committee was working with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission with the aim to ensure that no one usurp another’s role since the constitution allowed the commission fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

“If you want their assistance and you are in the private sector, they will also assist you. They have what is called the template for remuneration, for compensation. So, if you work, you get compensated, if you don’t work, you will not be compensated.

“So they have the matrix to do the evaluation, so they are working with the Presidential Committee on Salaries Chaired by the finance ministry and I’m the co-chair to look at the demands of the workers. Outside this, I said discussions on that evaluation are going.”

On the discussion with the president, the minister revealed that he was at the State House to brief the President on the activities of his ministry as 2022 rounds up.

He said, “Majorly, I came to brief Mr President. You know the year is coming to an end and we have to look at 2022 exhaustively. As part of my ministry, we are to discuss labour issues…and what we are able to do. First and foremost, we look at the employment situation in the country and what we have achieved and what we have not achieved.

“Employment is high and various policies and I have to tell him the successful ones we are in them. We also had a briefing on productivity viz-a-viz the various industrial disputes we had in 2022.”

Citing the ASUU strike, industrial action by sister unions, and strikes by medical practitioners earlier in the year, he described 2022 as “a year of industrial dispute.”

He noted that the private sector managed its affairs better, perhaps because its finances and its management lie within its audit.

“They could do collective bargaining very easily with their workers. The banking sector, food, beverages and finance, insurance, everywhere. So, there is calm there. We didn’t have the desired calmness on the government’s side because of the government’s finances.

“However, I’ve briefed him, we are doing some review within the Presidential Committee on Salaries, and discussions are ongoing. The doctors are discussing with the ministry of health, and insurance people in the public sector discussing and there is a general calmness. Hopefully, within available resources, the government can do something in the coming year,” he explained.

