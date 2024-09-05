We are negotiating with NNPC on petrol lifting- Dangote 

Dangote refinery has debunked claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has commenced lifting of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from its refinery in Lagos.

It also stated that the contract with NNPC are yet to be finalized, adding that the PMS market is regulated, and prices are determined by government authorities, not oil marketers or stakeholders.



Dangote refinery in a short statement released on Thursday by its chief communication officer, Anthony Chiejina, debunked the reports saying:



“Our attention has been drawn to a headline “NNPC lifts Dangote petrol sells at 887 per liter” published in the business day news paper of Wednesday sept 4″



“We would like to state that NNPC has not commenced lifting of refined premium motor spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol from our Dangote petroleum refinery”



“Therefore, the issue of fixing the price of petrol lifted from our refinery does not arise as we are yet to finalize our contract with NNPC”



“The PMS market is strictly regulated which is known to all oil marketers and stakeholder in the sector, hence we can not determine, fix or influence the production price, which falls under the purview of relevant government authorities”.